The Rap Sheet

Wednesday, January 3rd

NOTTAWASAGA OPP

On January 1, 2018 shortly after 2:32 am, officers from the Nottawasaga detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a motor vehicle in the ditch on Simcoe County road #10 near Simcoe Road #21 in the Township of Essa. Upon arrival, police located a female driver with a 2015 Silver Chevrolet Sonic hatchback in the ditch. While speaking with her, police determined she had been consuming alcohol and placed her under arrest taking her to the detachment for further tests. She did not sustain any injuries. A 39-year-old woman from New Tecumseth has been charged with Impaired Driving and Operate Motor Vehicle over 80 mg of alcohol. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford, Ontario on January 25, 2018. She also received an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and her vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

