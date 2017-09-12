Listen Live

The Rap Sheet

Tuesday September 12

By News

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE

On Tuesday, September 12, 2017, around 5:00 a.m., South Simcoe Police officers were patrolling a neighbourhood park in Bradford, after numerous citizen complaints. As they pulled in, they observed a vehicle driving in the parking lot. While speaking with the three occupants of the vehicle, an officer noted the smell of alcohol on the driver’s breath. After a roadside screening device test resulted in a FAIL, the driver was taken to the station for further testing. During a search, a number of small denomination bills were located on the suspect, and a quantity of cocaine was found in the vehicle. A 20-year-old Bradford man was charged with Impaired Driving, Drive Over 80 Milligrams, Possession of Cocaine and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking-Cocaine. His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded.

South Simcoe Police Service officers are investigating, after a graffiti incident at a Bradford school. O

Related posts

Johnson Street High Rise Scaled Back

Second Candidate Drops Out Of Barrie-Innisfil PC Race

Beer Theft Suspect Not Bragging About This ‘Six-Pack’

Province Building New Secure Bike Storage at GO Stations and Carpool Lots

‘Positive’ Hiring Climate Expected In Barrie In 4th Quarter

Teens Charged In Beating Of Another At Collingwood High School

Twelve Year Old Girl Approached By Man In Meaford

Child Advocacy Centre Helps Young Victims Of Abuse In Barrie

World Headlines