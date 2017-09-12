The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE

On Tuesday, September 12, 2017, around 5:00 a.m., South Simcoe Police officers were patrolling a neighbourhood park in Bradford, after numerous citizen complaints. As they pulled in, they observed a vehicle driving in the parking lot. While speaking with the three occupants of the vehicle, an officer noted the smell of alcohol on the driver’s breath. After a roadside screening device test resulted in a FAIL, the driver was taken to the station for further testing. During a search, a number of small denomination bills were located on the suspect, and a quantity of cocaine was found in the vehicle. A 20-year-old Bradford man was charged with Impaired Driving, Drive Over 80 Milligrams, Possession of Cocaine and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking-Cocaine. His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded.

South Simcoe Police Service officers are investigating, after a graffiti incident at a Bradford school. O