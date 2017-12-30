The Rap Sheet

MIDLAND POLICE SERVICE

On December 9, 2017 Midland police investigated a nuisance complaint where the suspects claimed their landlord piled snow in front of their vehicle and they could not leave the parking lot where they reside. Through the course of the investigation it was learned that this information was false and both suspects lied to police. They also caused mischief to the victim’s snow blower by packing it with snow and burying it. Both suspects were charged with Mischief and Public Mischief. Charges of Mischief and Public Mischief have been laid against a 44-year-old and 35-year-old, both of Midland. The pair were released on an Appearance notice to attend the Midland Court of Justice on February 1, 2018 at 930am.

On Friday, December 29th, 2017, at approximately 8:00 pm, Midland Police Service responded to the area of King St., at Hwy 12, regarding a motor vehicle being driven into oncoming traffic and failing to stop at a red light. Officers located the motor vehicle in a parking lot on Jones Rd., and spoke with a 33 year old man from Midland who was seated in his motor vehicle. Officers detected alcohol on the suspects breath and noted signs of intoxication. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to Midland Police Service. The suspect provided samples of his breath which revealed he was double the legal limit. The suspect was charged, drivers licence suspended and his motor vehicle was impounded. While in Midland Police cells, the suspect caused a holding cell to be rendered inoperative. The suspect is scheduled to appear in the Midland Court of Justice on January 11th, 2018 at 930am.”

HUNTSVILLE OPP

On Friday December 29, 2017 Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police was made aware of mischief to a construction site on Skyhills Rd in the town of Huntsville. Sometime overnight on Thursday December 28, 2017 unknown culprits attempted to enter the property and damaged the lock in the process. Huntsville OPP would like to remind builders and contractors to take the time to secure property, equipment and tools on building sites. Surveillance cameras of any kind could be that one extra tool that is needed to help identify any persons of interest in and around construction sites. Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in and around Skyhills Rd or any construction sites in the Huntsville area is asked to contact Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers.