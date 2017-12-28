The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

On Thursday, December 27th, 2017 at approximately 8:15am members of the Community Response Unit (CRU) were on general patrol in Barrie’s downtown, when officers observed a male appearing to be urinating on the west side of the Collier Street Parkade. Upon speaking to the male, officers learned he had been drinking the previous night finishing up about 4:00am. He was by his vehicle and officers suggested it was best for him to arrange an alternate way home and return for his vehicle at a later time. The male agreed, still unsteady on his feet, and was last seen walking down Collier Street. CRU officers then attended another unrelated call and just before 9:00am, while completing notes still in the area of the parkade, the officers observed the male’s vehicle moving from the same parking spot it was previously parked. The vehicle was stopped on Mulcaster Street and the driver was the same male previously spoken to. A roadside screening test was administered and the first sample registered a FAIL. The male was arrested and transported to the Barrie Police Service for further testing. Once back at the station both samples provided were over the legal limit. The 23-year-old Bradford male was charged with Care and Control with Over 80mgs of Alcohol in Blood and released with a court date in the new year.