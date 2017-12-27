The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Tuesday, December 26, 2017, around 11:30 p.m., a South Simcoe Police officer, out on general patrol in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury, noticed a car with it’s 4-ways on driving very slow. The officer then observed the vehicle cross the centre line and disobey a traffic sign. The officer conducted a traffic stop requesting the driver to provide his driver’s licence and proof of insurance. The driver after saying he forgot his wallet at home and providing a false name, came clean with his true identity. Further investigation showed him to be a suspended driver for an impaired driving conviction from May 2017. The 23 year old male from Bradford was arrested and charged with Drive Disqualified and will appear in court in February 2018. The vehicle was towed and impounded.

ORILLIA OPP

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has received several reports of thefts in the City of Orillia. The area most affected recently is the area of Bond Street and Michelle Drive. Between December 21 and December 26 there have been approximately eight reports of vehicles entered and items stolen. Items stolen include: wallets, credit cards, cash, garage door openers and other items. On December 24, 2017, at approximately 6:00 a.m., police responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at a residence on Michelle Drive. A male suspect had gained entry to the garage and was attempting to enter the vehicle. Two people were arrested at the scene; a 17 year old male and 14 year old female. The 17 year old male has been charged with criminal offences in relation to theft and Failing to Comply with Conditions. Some stolen property was recovered by police including a garage door opener, change purses, and gift cards. Please be diligent; remove valuables from your vehicles and lock the doors.