The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Tuesday, December 19 2017, around 4:30 p.m., South Simcoe Police were dispatched to County Road #27 and the 2nd Line of Bradford West Gwillimbury from a concerned citizen about a possible impaired driver. A description of the dump truck was given and officers were able to locate the dump truck eastbound on County Road #88 where the truck was pulled over. While the officer was speaking to the male driver, a strong smell of alcohol was detected. A 40 year old Toronto man was arrested and taken to the South Division for further testing. During their investigation, police learned the man was already prohibited from driving for unpaid fines. He has been charged with Driver Over 80 mgs, Impaired Driving and Drive Under Suspension. He will appear in court in January 2018 to answer to these charges. You can play a role in keeping our roadways and waterways safe. If you see a suspected impaired driver, you are encouraged to call 9-1-1 and report the incident to police. Police will ask you to provide your location, a description of the vehicle or vessel and the last known direction of travel. Safe Roads…Your Call

South Simcoe Police were conducting R.I.D.E. on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 around 5:30 p.m., on the 4th Line in the Town of Innisfil when police spotted a car stop prior to the spot check’s location which made a U turn and sped off. Police were able to stop the vehicle and while speaking to the female driver, the officer noted a strong smell of alcohol on her breath. A roadside screening device was given which resulted in a WARN range, suspending her licence for 3 days. Another 65 vehicles were stopped resulting in another driver being pulled off our roads for 3 days after a roadside screening device resulted in the WARN range. Another driver was found to have been suspended from driving from 2004 for unpaid fines and is facing a charge of Driving While Under Suspension. Police are once again reminding drivers that there are options to get you home safely. The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury and the Town of Innisfil both have public transit options. Go Transit also runs buses and trains through both communities. Taxis and driving services are also good options. For more information on public transit, please visit: https://www.townofbwg.com/transit, https://innisfil.ca/living/transit, http://www.gotransit.com/publicroot/en/Default.aspx

YORK REGIONAL POLICE

Investigators with the York Regional Police #3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau have charged a youth with theft and possessing stolen property that was stolen from vehicles in the Town of Georgina.

On Wednesday, December 20, 2017, shortly after midnight, a concerned citizen called to report that they had seen a man entering unlocked parked cars on Glasgow Crescent, which is in the area of The Queensway and Ravenshoe Road. When officers arrived in the area they located the man and placed him under arrest. He was found to be in possession with items stolen from vehicles including multiple pairs of sunglasses and coins. A 16-year-old boy from Georgina has been charged with Theft, Possession of Stolen Property, and Probation Violation. “This arrest is a direct result of our citizens being aware of suspicious activity in their neighbourhood and making the call to police,” said Chief Eric Jolliffe. “It’s through this cooperation between members of our community and our officers that we continue to keep York Region one of Canada’s safest communities.” One of the best ways to prevent theft from your vehicle is to remove all valuables and be sure to lock your doors. Residential video surveillance systems may also deter thieves from attempting to steal from your car, however if a theft occurs, these systems can provide evidence that is useful for investigators to identify suspects.

ORILLIA OPP

On Sunday December 17, 2017 the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a theft at a business on Mississaga Street East in the City of Orillia. Investigation revealed on Wednesday December 13, 2017 approximately 4:00 pm a male entered the Mississauga Street East business and removed items from the store without paying for them. An image of the male was caught on camera. The male is described as:

Male in his twenties

Non-white

Wearing all black, pants, shoes, coat and scarf.

Has a moustache and goatee.

Wearing black rimmed glasses.

If anyone can identify the male in the picture or has information that can assist investigators in solving this theft they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536, 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).