The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

The Barrie Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify two (2) suspects following a theft at Cabela’s, located at 50 Concert Way, in the City of Barrie. On Saturday, December 9, 2017, at 2:30 p.m., two suspects targeted Cabela’s fishing department with a plan. While browsing through the department, one suspect managed to distract an employee, while the other suspect removed a security device from a Vexilar Fish Finder. The suspect then quickly placed the product into a shopping cart and left the store, without making any attempt to pay for the item. The suspects were captured on video surveillance leaving the parking-lot in a silver two-door Mercedes. The investigation is ongoing. The suspects are described as;

Suspect 1

Male, Asian (30-35 yrs.)

140lbs., 5″4′

Black hair –short

Wearing a black shirt, black winter jacket with a fur-lined hood and blue jeans.

Suspect 2

Male, Asian (50-55 yrs.)

170lbs., 5”7’

Black hair – shaved on both sides

Wearing glasses, grey shirt, black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Matte of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2557, pmatte@barriepolice.ca , or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or online at www.tipsubmit.com.

ORILLIA OPP

On Tuesday December 19, 2017 the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call of a school bus that left the roadway on Regent Street in the City of Orillia. Preliminary investigation reveals that approximately 9:20 am a school bus travelling on Regent Street left the roadway. There were approximately 10 children on board. The Orillia Fire Department (OFD) and the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services (CSPS) attended to assess the passengers. As a result 5 children and the bus driver were transported to an Orillia area hospital for precautionary measures with what is believed to be minor injuries. The investigation into this incident is continuing. It is believed that the road conditions were a factor in the bus leaving the roadway. With changing weather it is important for all motorists to adjust their driving habits according to weather and road conditions. The large amount of snow combined with milder weather creates road conditions that can be hazardous and tricky to navigate even for the most experienced drivers.

COLLINGWOOD OPP

The Collingwood and The Blue Mountains Ontario Provincial Police would like to congratulate Auxiliary Staff Sergeant Brenda Seymour who recently received her 10 Year Medallion as a volunteer with the OPP Auxiliary Program. She started with the Auxiliary Program as a Constable in May 2007 and was promoted to Auxiliary Sergeant in 2012. After being very successful for many years at managing her family, professional and civilian law enforcement careers, an opportunity opened at the Collingwood and Blue Mountains detachment to run her own Auxiliary unit. Committed to continuing her career with the program she applied and was promoted to the rank of Auxiliary Staff Sergeant in April 2015. She has volunteered over 2700 hours in the program. The OPP would like to thank Auxiliary Staff Sergeant Seymour for her years of dedication and commitment to her community and the OPP!

KAWARTHA LAKES OPP

Over the last week officers from the City of Kawartha Lakes detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have responded to numerous motor vehicle crashes and other calls for service. Three impaired drivers were arrested and charged as follows: On Wednesday December 13, 2017 a driver was arrested following an investigation that started on Lorneville Road near Kawartha Lakes Road 46 at approximately 4:15pm. The driver was subsequently charged with Care or Control While Impaired and Fail or Refuse to Provide Sample. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on December 21, 2017. On Saturday December 16, 2017 at approximately 3:45am officers responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 7 near Lilac Road. Following an investigation the driver was arrested and charged with Driving With More Than 80 mgs of Alcohol in 100 mls of Blood, and Driving While Ability Impaired. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on January 25, 2018. On Monday December 18, 2017 at approximately 5:25pm an officer was investigating a Highway Traffic Act infraction on Kent St. West, Lindsay. Following the investigation the driver was arrested and charged with Fail or Refuse to Provide Sample. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on January 25, 2018. The OPP would like to remind people to have a safe holiday season. Plan a sober ride home.