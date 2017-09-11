The Rap Sheet

South Simcoe Police

On Sunday, September 10, 2017, around 11:00 a.m., South Simcoe Police Service Marine Unit officers were contacted about a possible impaired boater. A vessel was found adrift in Lake Simcoe, about 250 meters north of Kon Tiki Marine. As officers approached alongside, they could see that the keys were in the ignition. The vessel appeared abandoned. The sole occupant of the boat appeared from the cabin and spoke to the officers. He was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Vessel. With the assistance of York Regional Police Marine, the man was removed from his vessel and taken for testing. A 45 year old Thornhill man was charged with Impaired Operation of a Vessel. His driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days. He will appear in court later this month. Boaters are reminded that Impaired Boating carries the same penalties as Impaired Driving. Boat Smart, Boat Sober.

On Sunday, September 10, 2017, South Simcoe Police Service officers investigated an internal theft at the Bradford Wal-Mart store. A man was purchasing items with the assistance of an employee, and not paying for every item removed from the store. A 41 year old man was charged with Theft Under $5000 and Possession of Stolen Property. He will appear in court in October.

On Saturday, September 9, 2017, South Simcoe Police service officers attended the Sobey’s store in Bradford for a theft. Using video surveillance, officers were able to identify a suspect seen removing product from the store without taking it through the cashier. A 42 year old Bradford woman will appear in court in October, charged with Possession of Stolen Property.

On Sunday, September 10, 2017, around 1:45 a.m., South Simcoe Police Service officers were at a Bradford home on another call, when they were approached by a resident. He informed officers that he had just seen a man leave a nearby residence who was on a court order to stay away. Officer located the suspect in a nearby taxi and found that he had also been consuming alcohol against his conditions. Damage was also located at the original address. A 24 year old Bradford man was held in custody for a Bail Hearing, charged with Mischief Under $5000, Fail To Comply-Undertaking and 2 counts of Breach Probation.

On Saturday, September 9, 2017, around 4:45 p.m., a South Simcoe Police Service Traffic Unit officer was conducting radar on 20 Sideroad in Innisfil. He stopped a speeding car and spoke with the driver. The officer noted the smell of alcohol on the man’s breath and a Roadside Screening Device Test was conducted, resulting in a FAIL. After further testing at the station, a 50 year old Innisfil man was charged with Impaired Driving and Drive Over 80 mgs. His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded. He will appear in court later this month.

On Friday, September 8, 2017, a South Simcoe Police Service constable was patrolling Bradford, when he saw a man driving whom he recognized for a previous interaction. When he ran a check on the man, he discovered that the suspect’s driver’s licence was under suspension. The officer located the 31 year old Innisfil man nearby, and charged him with Drive Under Suspension. The vehicle was seized for 7 days. The owner of the vehicle, the suspect’s father, was charged with Allowing an Unlicenced Driver to Operate a Motor Vehicle.

On Saturday, September 9, 2017, an Innisfil man called South Simcoe Police Service to report the theft of a boat and trailer from his Leonard Street home. The vessel was taken sometime on September 4. The 2005 Chapperal 180SSI bow rider bears registration number ON128141. The trailer is grey with Ontario licence plate F2743W. Anyone with information is urged to call South Simcoe Police Service at 705-436-2141 extension 1446 or email brian.riddell@southsimcoepolice.ca. Tipsters may remain anonymous and call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

On Friday, September 8, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., a man walked into the Shoppers Drug Mart on Holland Street West in Bradford. He selected 46 packages of razor blades and left the store without purchasing them. A photo of the suspect was obtained by surveillance cameras. Investigators are requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the suspect. Tips may be called in at 905-775-3311 extension 1490 or by email at tiago.capeloa@southsimcoepolice.ca