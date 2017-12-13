The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police Service is looking for those responsible after a vehicle was damaged and its tires stolen from a south end car dealership. Sometime overnight between Monday, December 11th and Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 unknown suspects attended Barrie Nissan located at 630 Veterans Drive, in the City of Barrie. A new 2018 Nissan Versa was targeted in the far side of the lot. The suspect smashed the window and jacked up the car to remove all four tires. Stolen were four Yokohama All Season Tires and black alloyed rims, Value approximately $2000.00. Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact Constable Savoie of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2555 or email at esavoie@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com