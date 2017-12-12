The Rap Sheet

Listen Live

Tuesday December 12

By News

Midland Police

On December 10, 2017, Midland Police were called to an east end residence in regards to a disturbance. Once there they encountered a 22-year-old woman who was under the influence of an illegal drug. Investigation of the woman revealed that she was currently on charges and out on bail. As a result of this incident, she was found to be in violation of her bail conditions. She was arrested and taken to Midland Police Service. Further investigation revealed the suspect was on probation and in violation of a condition of that probation. She was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

Midland Police have charged a 27-year-old man with Assault, Mischief and Forcible Confinement after an altercation at a Midland residence. The suspect threw the victim down on some furniture causing it to break and then choked the victim. The suspect also cornered the victim in a room and would not let them leave. The suspect proceeded to cause further damage in the residence.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP

A 25-year-old Penetanguishene man has been charged with 10 counts of Mischief in a spray painting spree that saw a number of buildings in the town defaced. The arrest was made Saturday night after witnesses saw a man spray painting a municipal building on Peel Street.

