The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

On Friday, December 8th, 2017 shortly after 4:00pm a male was captured approaching the front door of a house located in the Mapleton Avenue and Essa Road area of the City of Barrie. The male appears to drape a black and red jacket or sweatshirt over a box recently delivered to the front porch and is seen carrying it from the property. Another person was seen waiting for the male on street, watching as the theft occurred. The box contained a quantity of assorted scarves from Old Navy valued at over $100.00. Surveillance video captured the male on a security doorbell camera.

Description

Male, white

Thin build

Wearing light grey washed jeans, winter “Raptors” toque and carrying a grey and black backpack

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC C Reid of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2666 or email at creid@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.

Barrie Police Service is investigating a blatant theft that occurred on Sunday, December 3rd, 2017 shortly after noon at Loblaws located at 472 Bayfield Street in the City of Barrie. The male was seen on surveillance video selecting a case of 24 Carling Ice beer and placing it in a cart. He proceeded directly past the cash registers and attended the Customer Service desk to make a small purchase before exiting without paying for the beer. He was last seen walking to the rear of the building and taking a walking path coming out on Kozlov Street. Description:

Male, white

Approximately 200-230lbs

Short brown hair

Wearing a black jacket and a black “Hurley” baseball hat

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC E Savoie of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2555 or email at esavoie@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 10, 2017, South Simcoe Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on the 11th Line of Bradford West Gwillimbury. A single vehicle left the roadway and struck a hydro pole. When officers arrived, the male was standing beside the vehicle trapped by downed hydro lines. The driver was safely directed out from the hydro lines by Bradford West Gwillimbury Fire and Rescue Services. While speaking to the driver, the officer noted a strong smell of alcohol on his breath. He was arrested for impaired driving and taken to the North Division for testing. A 35 year old man from Portugal was charged with Impaired Driving and Driver Over 80 mgs and held for bail. He will appear in Bail Court to answer to these charges on Monday, December 11, 2017. The car was towed and impounded for 7 days.

On Saturday, December 09, 2017, around 12:00 a.m., an officer from the South Simcoe Police was out on general patrol near County Road #89 and Yonge Street in the Town of Innisfil. While stopped at a red light the officer observed a vehicle, going in the opposite direction, proceed through the red light. The officer turned his vehicle around and stopped the car for the Highway Traffic Act violation. While speaking to the driver, the officer noted an odour of alcohol on his breath. A roadside screening device was performed and the driver registered a FAIL. He was arrested and taken for further testing at the station. A 22 year old Barrie man has been charged with Impaired Driving and Drive Over 80 mgs. His driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days. He will appear in court later this month.

COLLINGWOOD & THE BLUE MOUNTAIN OPP

Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a break and enter which took place at a store in Collingwood and are asking for the public’s assistance in solving this crime. The break-in took place sometime overnight from December 8 to December 9 at The Source store located at 99 Balsam Street in Collingwood. Suspect(s) gained entry into the store and stole a number of video gaming consoles, tablets and various electronics, the exact amount and descriptions are not known at this time. If you have any information on this crime, please contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains O.P.P. at (705) 445-4321 or Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com or www.crimestoppersgb.ca. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.

Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a break and enter which took place at a residence in The Blue Mountains and are asking for the public’s assistance in solving this crime. The break-in took place at a residence on St-Moritz Crescent in The Blue Mountains sometime between November 26 and December 8 where suspect(s) gained entry into the dwelling and stole a number of bottles of liquor and wine, two Apple Televisions, Onkyo stereo system, Nintendo Wii, Sony Playstation 1 and Playstation 3 gaming consoles and DVD movies.

BRACEBRIDGE OPP

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a call from management at the Walmart in Bracebridge on Sunday, December 10, 2017 at 9:15 p.m. after two men stole items from the store and then fled in a U-Haul van when confronted. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and suspects at a rest stop on Highway 11 North in Bracebridge and after a short struggle, both men were placed under arrest and have been charged with Theft Under $5000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Possession of Break In Instruments, Resist Peace Officer, Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Possession of Schedule I Substance. The accused parties will appear in Bail Court in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 11, 2017 to answer to their charges.