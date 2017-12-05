The Rap Sheet

BARRIE OPP

On Monday December 4, 2017 at approximately 8:30AM an Officer from Barrie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting General Radar Patrol on HWY 11 Southbound near Line 2 in the Township of Oro-Medonte. Observation was made of a Blue 2007 Chevrolet traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was stopped and the 20-year old male driver was charged with Stunt Driving Contrary and Obstructed Licence Plates contrary to the Highway Traffic Act. The vehicle had been operated at 145km/hr in a 90km/hr zone. The Drive was issued a 7 Day Driving suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 7 Days.

On Monday December 4, 2017 at approximately 9:18AM an Officer from Barrie OPP was conducting a Pace of a Motor Vehicle on Highway 400 near Duckworth Street in the City of Barrie. The Silver 2007 Subaru was observed to be traveling at 160km/hr in a 100km/hr zone. The vehicle was stopped for stunt driving. During the investigation the 28-year old male driver became agitated and argumentative and was taken into custody for his own safety. The driver was charged with Stunt Driving Contrary to the Highway Traffic. His Driver’s Licence was suspended for 7 Days and his vehicle was impounded. He was transported off the Highway to a safe location by the investigating Officer and released.

On Monday December 4, 2017 at approximately 11:51PM an Officer from Barrie OPP was conducting General Radar Patrol on Highway 11 Northbound near Line 1 of Oro-Medonte Township. A motor vehicle traveling northbound was logged at 162km/hr in a 90km/hr zone. The 25-year old male driver was charged with Stunt Driving Contrary to the Highway Traffic Act. The Driver was issued a 7 Day Driving Suspension and his vehicle was impounded.

COLLINGWOOD & THE BLUE MOUNTAINS OPP

Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a break and enter at a local business and are asking for the public’s assistance in solving this crime. The incident took place at the Georgian Bowl located at 832 Hurontario Street in Collingwood where suspect(s) gained entry into the building sometime between 10:00pm December 3 and 9:00am December 4. Once inside the establishment, the suspect(s) accessed a safe and stole an undisclosed amount of money and also damaged an ATM machine however it appears no entry was gained into the ATM. If you have any information on this crime, please contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains O.P.P. at (705) 445-4321 or Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com or www.crimestoppersgb.ca. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.

Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged three impaired drivers so far in this festive RIDE initiative on area roads. The first incident took place shortly after 2:00am on Saturday November 25 2017 when officers were alerted to a possible impaired driver that last seen driving out of a Blue Mountain Resort parking lot. Police located the vehicle on Highway 26 near Peaks Road and during the vehicle stop it became apparent that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested at scene and transported to Collingwood detachment for processing. A 50 year-old man from Brantford is charged with Driving a Motor Vehicle While Ability Impaired by Alcohol and Driving With More Than 80 Milligrams of Alcohol in Blood. He is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on December 7 2017. The second such incident took place on the same day, this time at 10:00am when officers were dispatched to a collision on Highway 26 and Arrowhead Road in The Blue Mountains. Investigation found that a west bound U-Haul truck collided with a black coloured Range Rover SUV after the SUV turned onto Highway 26 from Arrowhead Road. While at scene, officers became aware that the driver of the SUV was under the influence of alcohol which led to her arrest and transport to Collingwood detachment for processing. A 56 year-old The Blue Mountains woman is charged with Driving a Motor Vehicle While Ability Impaired by Alcohol, Driving With More Than 80 Milligrams of Alcohol in Blood and Careless Driving. She is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on December 14 2017. The third incident took place at approximately 1:20am on December 2 2017 when an officer patrols observed a vehicle being operated on Poplar Sideroad without headlights activated. The officer conducted a vehicle stop and interaction with the driver revealed that she was under the influence of alcohol which led to a roadside breath test which resulted in a ‘fail’ reading. As such she was arrested and transported to detachment for processing. A 56 year-old Barrie woman is facing charges of Driving a Motor Vehicle with More Than 80 Milligrams of Alcohol in Blood and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on December 19 2017.