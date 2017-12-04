The Rap Sheet

BARRIE OPP

On Saturday December 2, 2017 at approximately 3:00AM an Officer was conducting general patrol when it observed a vehicle traveling northbound on HWY 11 near Line 10 of Oro-Medonte Township. The Grey 2012 Dodge Caravan was being operated in an erratic manner. After investigation the male driver was arrested and charged with Impaired Driving Contrary to Section 253(1) (a) and Over 80mgs of Alcohol in 100mls of Blood Contrary to Section 253(1) (b) of the Criminal Code. The 54-year-old man from Maple has been released on a Promise to Appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at Barrie on Monday December 18, 2017. As a result of the charges the motor vehicle was impounded for 7 days and his driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

On Sunday December 3, 2017 at 7:13AM passersby located a single motor vehicle in the ditch on Mount St. Louis Road East near Line 10 of Oro-Medonte Township. An adult male was unresponsive inside the vehicle. After investigation it appeared the collision had occurred at approximately 2:30AM. The lone male located in the 2013 Black Mitsubishi Lancer was uninjured. He was charged with Possession of a Schedule II Substance – Cannabis Contrary to Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, Intoxicated in a Public Place Contrary to Section 31(4) of the Liquor Licence Act and Fail To Report an Accident Contrary to Section 199(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.