The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

Our Festive R.I.D.E. team were out again on Thursday, November 30, 2017. A total of 263 vehicles were stopped at three R.I.D.E. locations. One driver was arrested and charged with Driving Over .08 mgs, another received a 7 day licence suspension after registering a warn on a roadside screening device for the second time. A third driver received a 3 day warn-range suspension. Drivers who register a blood-alcohol concentration in the “warn range” of .05 to .08 pose an immediate danger to themselves and other road users. If caught driving in the warn range, you will receive an immediate driver’s licence suspension at the roadside:

For three days for a first occurrence

For seven days for a second occurrence and you must undergo a remedial alcohol education program

For 30 days for a third or subsequent occurrence in a five-year period, and you must undergo a remedial alcohol-treatment program and have an ignition interlock condition placed on your licence for six months. If you choose not to install an ignition interlock device, you must not drive until the condition is removed from your licence.

An administrative monetary penalty is also imposed on drivers suspended for registering in the warn range.

South Simcoe Police remind all drivers that officers will be out in full force during the holiday season. If you drink, don’t drive. Take a taxi, call a friend or stay over. Just don’t get behind the wheel of any vehicle.

On Thursday, November 30, 2017, around 11:00 p.m., South Simcoe Police were call to a home in Bradford for a report of an assault that just taken place. Officers responded and spoke to a woman who reported that her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her in the driveway, then followed her inside her home to continue the assault. A 24 year old man from Bradford was arrested and charged with Assault. He will will appear in criminal court in January. The victim did not require medical attention. Since a child was present during the assault, Children’s Aid were notified.