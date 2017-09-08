The Rap Sheet

Barrie Police

The Barrie Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a male following a theft on Saturday, August 26, 2017, at Loblaws, located at 472 Bayfield Street, in the City of Barrie. While in the store the suspect selected a quantity of protein products and concealed them into his backpack. As he strolled out of the store he grabbed a bouquet of roses, although the gig was up when he was caught outside and arrested by loss prevention. While being escorted back inside the store he broke free from the loss prevention officer and fled on foot with the stolen merchandise.

The suspects are described as;

Male, black (20 yrs.)

Thin build, 6’0”

Brown hair (brush cut)

Brown eyes

Wearing a white baseball hat, large diamond earrings, grey sweater, blue jeans and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Hunt of the Barrie Police Service (705) 725-7025 ext.2690, rhunt@barriepolice.ca or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.tipsubmit.ca

South Simcoe Police

On Thursday, September 7, 2017, South Simcoe Police Service officers were called to an Alcona address for a vehicle theft. An Emerald Court resident reported that her 2009 Honda Accord had been taken from her driveway sometime overnight. The car was recovered in York Region later in the afternoon with substantial damage. Anyone in the Emerald Court neighbourhood with information on this theft is asked to call South Simcoe Police Service at 705-436-2141 extension 1443, or email carlos.pinho@southsimcoepolice.ca. Anonymous tipsters can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The South Simcoe Police Service is warning Bradford homeowners to make sure their homes are secure after another two daytime break-ins on Thursday. A home on Hulst Drive was entered through an insecure door and a residence on Fred Cook Drive was burgled through an open ground floor window. In each case, jewelry was targeted. A majority of break-ins occur during the day when no one is home. Thieves often take small items that are easily concealed then pawned or sold for cash. Detectives from the Street Crime Unit are investigating. Witnesses are asked to call South Simcoe Police Service or Crimestoppers with any information or surveillance video which may help identify and catch the suspects.