The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

The Barrie Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect following a robbery at Shoppers Drug Mart. On Wednesday, November 22, 2017, just before 12:00 a.m. officers attended Shoppers Drug Mart located at 420 Essa Road, in the City of Barrie following a report of a robbery. Two male suspects entered the store and grabbed three (3) gaming systems and fled the scene on foot. Responding officers and Canine searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

Suspect 1:

Male

Medium build

Wearing all black and carrying two (2) gaming systems

Suspect 2:

Male

Medium build

Wearing all black and carrying one (1) gaming system

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Edgar of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2591, dedgar@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip at www.tipsubmit.com

Barrie Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a female after a bold theft from a downtown motel. On Wednesday, November 15th, 2017 officers attended the Knights Inn located at 150 Dunlop Street West, in the City of Barrie, after an employee called reporting her wallet had been stolen. Video surveillance shows a male and female enter a restricted, employees only area where the female removed a wallet from a purse stored in the area. The pair were last seen checking out of the inn and walking towards Dunlop Street West. Since the theft, the wallet has been recovered at the Barrie bus terminal at 24 Maple Ave, however all cash and debit cards have been removed and are still missing. Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC B Osborne of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2783 or email at bosborne@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com