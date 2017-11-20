The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

On Sunday, November 19th, 2017 at 12:15am Barrie Police Service received a call from the employee working at Ultramar Gas Station located at 375 Mapleview Drive East, in the City of Barrie, after a robbery had occurred. The employee advised a male entered the store dressed in a black winter toque and a grey tube style scarf covering his face. He approached the clerk holding a knife and demanded money and cigarettes. The male collected a small amount of cash and various packages of cigarettes before fleeing eastbound on Mapleview Drive East in a grey 4-door Chevrolet Avalanche that was waiting in the parking lot. The employee was not physically harmed in the incident.

Description:

Male, white

Approximately 30-years-old

6’0″ tall

175lbs, thin build

Wearing a black leather jacket with grey shoulder and hood, black toque, light blue jeans, white shoes, and a grey tube style scarf over his face

On Thursday, November 16th, 2017 at 12:45pm a similar 4-door Chevrolet Avalanche was stolen from Southshore Center located at 205 Lakeshore Drive, in the City of Barrie. The two suspects in the incident, a male and female, removed the vehicle’s keys from the pocket of the owners jacket that was hanging in the coat room. The licence plate on the vehicle is AA47 958 and it is believed to be connected to other incidents in the area since the theft. Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact Barrie Police Service- Criminal Investigative Division at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.

BARRIE OPP

Barrie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has received a report of an Armed Robbery occurring on Saturday November 18, 2017 at approximately 9:40PM. The store clerk at a gas station, on Highway 12 near Horseshoe Valley Road in the Township of Oro-Medonte, reported that an unknown female had entered the store pointed a knife at the clerk and demanded money. When the clerk’s husband approached the female fled from the store. The female is described as white, possibly in her mid-thirties, and wearing a grey toque and purple jacket. She entered a dark grey Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck. After investigation it was learned that this pickup truck had been reported stolen from the City of Barrie. Police are asking anyone with information, or anyone who may have experienced similar incidents, to contact Barrie OPP at (888) 310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.