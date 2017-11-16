Listen Live

The Rap Sheet

Thursday, November 16th

By News

BARRIE OPP

On Thursday November 16, 2017 at approximately 1:20AM Officers from the Barrie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police set up a R.I.D.E. Check near the Intersection of Ridge Road and Line 2 in the Township of Oro-Medonte. A short time after setting up, a 2008 Red Lincoln entered the program and the male driver was investigated. After investigation the 23-year old Oro-Medonte Township man was charged with Impaired Driving and having in excess of 80mgs of Alcohol in his Blood Contrary to section 253(a)&(b) of the Criminal Code.  He was also charged with Driving While Under Suspension contrary to the Highway Traffic Act. As a result of the criminal charges the motor vehicle was impounded for 7 days. He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice located in Barrie on Monday December 11, 2017.

PARRY SOUND OPP

On November 10, 2017 at 8:45 p.m., members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, Seguin Fire Department and Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services (EMS) received a call for service on Highway 141 in Seguin Township involving a motor vehicle collision. Investigation has since revealed that a motor vehicle left the roadway and struck a hydro pole. The lone occupant of the vehicle was uninjured. Upon speaking to the driver, officers determined he had consumed alcohol. As a result of the investigation, A 23-year-old from Seguin Township was arrested and charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Alcohol, Driving With More than 80mgs. of Alcohol in Blood, Novice Driver – B.A.C. above zero, and Possession of a Schedule II Substance – Cannabis Marihuana. The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on November 30, 2017.

