The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police Service is looking to identify a person involved in a theft of fuel in an un-plated vehicle from a Barrie gas station. On Tuesday, October 31st, 2017 at 3:35pm a newer model, four door Acura sedan without a rear licence plate entered the Petro Canada located at 320 Blake Street, in the City of Barrie. The driver exited the car and pumped 50L if premium gas into the vehicle and then drove away without making attempts to pay for the pumped fuel. Description:

Male, white

Approximately 45-55 years old

5’8″-5’10”, medium build

Full black beard

Wearing an orange construction safety vest and black toque

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC M Mellish of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2634 or email at mmellish@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

The Barrie Police is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect responsible for a theft at Factory Direct, located at 400 Bayfield Street, in the City Barrie. On Thursday, November 9, 2017, just after 12:30 p.m., a suspect entered the store and removed two sets of earphones, a digital alarm clock and an auxiliary cable from the shelf, and placed into his backpack. Exiting the store nonchalantly, the suspect never caught the attention of store employees. The Suspect is described as;

Male, white (40 yrs.)

Unshaved (light stubble)

Wearing a black toque, green winter jacket, black pants, and carrying a black laptop backpack.

A clear picture of the suspect cannot be captured as a result of poor quality video surveillance, although police are requesting assistance in identifying the male through clothing or other descriptive features. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Thanasse of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2543, cthanasse@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com