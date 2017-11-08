The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE

On Tuesday, November 07, 2017, just before 2:00 p.m., South Simcoe Police were called to the area of Holland Street West and Melbourne Drive in Bradford regarding a male trying to sell stolen food items to the public. The suspect came into a local grocery store asking for bags and then proceeded to fill them with food worth hundreds of dollars and then walk out of the store making no attempt to pay for the items. Police located the man a short distance away carrying the stolen food walking on the sidewalk of Holland Street West. The officer attempted to arrest the man, when he resisted other officers arrived on scene to assist. The 33-year-old Bradford man was held in custody for a bail hearing charged with Resist Arrest and Theft Under $5000.

Around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 07, 2016, officers responded to a call about a car that possibly hit a stop sign near Jay Street And Dissette Street in Bradford and fled. When officers arrived, the driver of the described vehicle was located on foot attempting to contact his girlfriend who did not want him there. While the accused openly admitted to moving his car to another location, the officer noted a smell of alcohol coming from his breath. A roadside screening device test was conducted resulting in a FAIL and the man was taken for further testing at the station.A 25 year old Keswick man has been charged with Impaired Driving, Drive Over 80mgs. His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, his vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. He is to appear in Bradford Provincial Court in December to answer to the charges.

PARRY SOUND OPP

On November 3, 2017 at 7:30 p.m., members of the West Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police were on general patrol in Parry Sound when an officer observed a vehicle with no licence plate light. A traffic stop was conducted. Upon the officer speaking with the driver it was determined that the driver had consumed alcohol. As a result of the investigation, a 22-year-old from Shawanaga First Nation was arrested and charged with Improper Number Plate Light, Driving Motor Vehicle With Open Liquor Container, Notice Driver, B.A.C. above zero, and Driving with More Than 80mgs of alcohol in blood. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on November 30, 2017.