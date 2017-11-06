The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Saturday, November 4, 2017, around 9 a.m., a South Simcoe Police officer from the Traffic Unit pulled over a vehicle in Innisfil for having no front plate attached . While speaking to the male driver, the officer noted a slight odour of alcohol and a roadside screening device test was conducted. The driver registered in the WARN range and had his licence suspended for 3 days. The driver was charged for a number of other Highway Traffic Act offences.

While out on general patrol in the downtown area of Bradford on Saturday November 4, 2017, a South Simcoe Police officer stopped a vehicle for a modified exhaust. While speaking to the female driver, there were indications that she had been drinking. A roadside screening device test was conducted, registering in the WARN range. The female held a G1 drivers licence holder, where she is to have 0 mgs. The 36 year old female from Bradford had her licence suspended for 3 days. Several other charges were laid including not having a licensed driver accompanying her and being a G1 driver above 0 mgs.

On Saturday, November 4, 2017 around 12:30 p.m., a member of South Simcoe Police Traffic Unit was on patrol in Bradford when a routine check on a vehicle came back as showing the registered owner being suspended. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver confirmed himself as being the owner of the car. Information showed him being suspended since December 1997 for unpaid fines. A 45 year old man from Bradford was charged with Drive Under Suspension, Fail to have Insurance and No Validation Sticker.

On Sunday, November 5, 2017, South Simcoe Police were called around 3:30 p.m. to attend Canal Road in Bradford to check on a female who was in the company of her boyfriend. Officers learned there was an arrest warrant on the boyfriend by Thunder Bay Police. The 20 year old from Bradford was arrested and transported to the station to be held for Thunder Bay Police Service. The man will now faces charges in the Thunder Bay courts.

BRACEBRIDGE OPP

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a report of a vehicle travelling the wrong way on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst, ON on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 4:50 a.m. A concerned motorist called to report that a pick-up truck hauling a trailer was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes just south of Gravenhurst. Officers located the vehicle after it had corrected its direction and was traveling north in the northbound lanes of Highway 11 in Gravenhurst. Officers conducted a traffic stop and determined that the attached trailer had been stolen from a business in Toronto and the driver and occupant in the vehicle were placed under arrest. Furthermore, the third occupant had fled from the vehicle into the bush nearby. Police, with the assistance of the OPP K9 Unit and the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) conducted a search of the area and located the third suspect. Police have charged a 40 year-old from Belle River, and a 44 year-old from Windsor, each with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 CC 354(1)(a) and they will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 12, 2017 to answer to their charges. Also charged is a 49 year-old from Windsor, ON with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime CC 354(1)(a), Driving Disqualified CC 259(4), Driving While Under Suspension HTA 53(1) and Driving the Wrong Way on a Divided Highway HTA 156(1)(a). He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Bracebridge on November 6, 2017