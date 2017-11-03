The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Thursday, November 02, 2017, around 3:30 p.m., a South Simcoe Police Service Traffic Unit officer was conducting speed enforcement on the 12th Line, Town of Bradford/West Gwillimbury. He watched a car travelling eastbound at a high rate of speed and activated his radar. The car registered a speed of 111 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone. Police stopped the vehicle and while speaking to the driver, he noted a strong smell of alcohol. A roadside screening device test was conducted resulting in a FAIL. A 42 year old female from Innisfil was charged with Stunt Driving and Drive Over 80 mgs. Her vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days, her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days. She will appear in court later this month.

South Simcoe Police responded to a call on Thursday, November 2, 2017 around 8:00 a.m. in the area of Artesian Industrial Parkway and Dissette in Bradford for a report of a stolen vehicle. An employee from a dealership in Innisfil reported to work on today’s date and realized that one of their vehicles had been stolen from the lot. He was able to track the location of the truck using the GPS system. Investigating officers entered the property confirming it to be the reported stolen truck. The vehicle was missing all the rims and tires. Investigation is continuing as South Simcoe Police Identification Unit was able to locate foot and tire prints in the surrounding area of the truck.

On Thursday, November 02, 2017, around 9:30 p.m., South Simcoe Police received a call about a theft of a vehicle. While visiting friends, the victim parked his truck in the Innisfil Beach Park parking lot around 6:30 p.m.. When he returned to the lot around 9:30 he noticed his vehicle was gone. The truck is described as a white 2007 GMC Sierra 2500 bearing licence plate #AR33283.

South Simcoe Police received a call around 6:00 p.m. for a report of a break and enter that had occurred to a home on Innisbrook Street in Innisfil. When the home owner arrived home shortly after 5:00 p.m., she noticed her home had been rummaged through. Entry was gained from a rear window into the basement. A quantity of jewelry and some purses were taken from the home.

BARRIE OPP

On Thursday November 2, 2017 at approximately 7:51PM an Officer from Barrie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police was conducting radar enforcement on Highway 400 near Horseshoe Valley road. He conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle that had entered his radar at 135km/hr in the 100km/hr zone. Upon investigation it was determined that the lone male driver was operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol and a road side screening device demand was made. As a result the 47-year old lone male driver from Port Severn was issued a 3 Day Driving Suspension. His Driver’s Licence was seized and returned to the Ministry of Transportation and the Motor Vehicle was towed.

On Friday November 3, 2017 at 12:55AM an Officer from Barrie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police first observed a Motor Vehicle at a gas station near Blake Street and Johnson Street in the City of Barrie. The lone male was operating a Black 2005 Buick in a suspicious manner. The Officer conducted a traffic stop a short distance away and after investigation the driver was arrested and charged with Care or Control of a Motor Vehicle Over 80 mgs contrary to section 253(1) (b) of the Criminal Code and Obstruct Peace Officer contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code.A 49-year old of Innisfil man was released on a Promise to Appear at the Criminal Court of Justice in Barrie on Thursday November 9, 2017.