The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Wednesday, November 01, 2017, around 12:30 p.m., South Simcoe Police were called to a business on Holland Street East in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury in relation to a suspicious person. An employee had observed a male attempting to break into a vehicle. The suspect was located and spoken to by police. During the investigation, the male was found to be in possession of small amounts of both cocaine and marijuana. Officers also learned the man was already on probation with conditions not to be in possession of any non-prescribed drugs. A 33 year old man from Bradford has been charged with two counts of Possession Of A Controlled Substance and Breach Of Probation. He was held for a Bail Hearing November 2, 2017.

On Wednesday, November 1st, officers from the South Simcoe Police – Street Crime Unit were following up on information regarding possible drug trafficking occurring in the Town of Innisfil. At approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, officers stopped a vehicle on the 20th Side Road and arrested a man and women inside the car. In a search following the arrest, officers located over 6 1/2 ounces of cocaine inside the vehicle. The drugs have an estimated street value in excess of $20,000. A 50 year old man and a 48 year old woman, both from Innisfil have been charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Trafficking Cocaine and Possession of a Controlled Substance.They will be appearing in Bradford Provincial Court on December 14th to answer to the charges.

HURONIA WEST OPP

The members of the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding residents that individuals who want to take your money through frauds and scams take all forms, so beware! On November 1, 2017 the Huronia West OPP responded to two separate reports of fraud in our Detachment area. The first was from a female from the Town of Wasaga Beach who advised Police that a computer support company had phoned her and advised that there was a problem with her computer and would need her personal information to solve the problem. Later this computer support company called back and advised this female that payment should be made using “iTunes” cards. The second was from a male from the Township of Clearview who advised Police that he had been contact by a person claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). This person claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency told this male from Clearview Township that to avoid jail, for the money owed, he had to purchase “iTunes” cards and give the person claiming to be from CRA the codes on the rear of the cards as payment.

Tips to avoid becoming a victim of fraud:

Never give out personal information or financial information

CRA will never call you demanding money and threatening jail

Ask yourself, how would a computer company know you had computer issues? They wouldn’t!

The use of “iTunes” cards as payment choice, should be a “Red Flag”

For more information of fraud prevention, please visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at: www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm. For safety and crime prevention tips, please visit our website at: www.opp.ca.