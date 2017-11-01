The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

B arrie Police are looking to identify a suspect involved in an incident where a vehicle was stolen from a driveway in Barrie and then used in a gas drive off theft the next morning at a gas station north-east of Guleph, Ontario. On Saturday, October 28th, 2017 between 10:30pm and 11:45pm a blue 2018 Hyundai 4-door Elantra with Ontario licence plate CCMJ 636 was stolen out of a driveway on Kensington Trail, in the City of Barrie. On Sunday, October 29th, 2017 at 11:20am the same vehicle pulled into the Esso Gas Station located at 248 Alma Street, Rockwood in Guleph-Emarosa Township, pumping gas and driving off without making an attempt to pay for the fuel.

Description:

Male, white

Heavy build

Wearing camouflage pants, dark hooded sweater with white drawstrings and white logo on top of the hood, and black shoes with white toes

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC B Bromley of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2780 or email at bbromley@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

MIDLAND POLICE SERVICE

On the 31st October 2017 a store security officer working for a Midland grocery store observed a female stealing. The security officer arrested the female suspect and called Midland Police who attended and continued the arrest. The suspect had stolen over $80 worth of merchandise. Police released the 59-year-old suspect on an appearance notice with a date to appear in the Midland Court of Justice of November 9th 2017 at 930am.

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On October 31, 2017, around 4:30 p.m., South Simcoe Police responded to a report of a recovered stolen vehicle. After receiving a call from Peel Regional Police, the owner attended the South Division to report his vehicle had been located. The owner, until then, was unaware the truck was missing as he had dropped it off at a local business to get some mechanical work done to it. The business owner confirms he last seen the vehicle at his shop on Friday, October 27, before he left for the day. The locks and the ignition were damaged when police recovered the vehicle.

On October 31, 2017 around 1:30 p.m., South Simcoe Police were notified by a resident of Bradford that her identity had been stolen. The complainant was doing business at a local bank to when she was advised that two attempts were made to open credit card accounts but were unsuccessful. Police remind people not to share personal information on the phone, through mail or over the internet unless you have initiated the contact or know who you are dealing with.

BRACEBRIDGE OPP

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were dispatched to attend the area of Muskoka Beach Road in Gravenhurst, ON after a concerned member of the public called in to report a possible impaired driver on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 3:25 a.m. Officers were able to locate the vehicle on Santas Village Road and followed it to an address on Brofoco Drive, Bracebridge. As a result of their investigation, police arrested and charged a 25 year-old woman from Gravenhurst, ON with Driving While Her Ability was Impaired CC 253(1)(a), Over 80 CC 253(1)(b) and Failing to Comply with Probation CC 733.1(1). The accused received an immediate 90 day driver’s licence suspension and further had her vehicle towed and impounded. She will appear in Bail Court in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on November 1, 2017 to answer to her charges.