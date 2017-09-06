The Rap Sheet

Nottawasaga OPP

Ontario Provincial Police would like to warn the public about a fraud scheme that has recently been reported to police. The scheme has involved an adult female, accompanied by small children going door-to-door in the Alliston area collecting pledges for Terry Fox. Members of the Nottawasaga OPP are continuing to investigate and believe there could be more victims of this scam that have not reported it to Police. If you live in the Nottawasaga OPP Detachment area and feel you may have been a victim of this specific “Terry Fox” scam or have information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime, please contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 705-434-1939 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Southern Georgian Bay OPP

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a third break and enter in the last two months and are asking for the public’s help in solving this crime. The break and enter took place between Friday September 1 at 5:00 p.m. and Saturday September 2, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. Suspect(s) forced open a shed located on the property at Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre in Tay Township, Ontario and stole two bicycles. The two Trex mountain bikes are described as yellow in colour with 13″ frames. This is the third incident involving the theft of mountain bikes at this location since July 17, 2017.