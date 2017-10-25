The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Tuesday, October 24, 2017, South Simcoe Police were called to a home in Cookstown for a break and enter call. While the home owners were away they had asked a family member to check on the house during their absence. Upon arrival on the evening of Monday, October 24, it was clear that someone was in the house as the TV was on. the homeowners were contacted who in turn contacted police. When police attended the home Tuesday morning, the door was answered by the homeowners son who did not have permission or keys to enter the house. further investigation showed the son violated conditions of his current probation order. The 37 year old male was arrested and held for bail court today. He is facing charges of Break and Enter, Unlawfully in a Dwelling House and Fail to Comply Probation.

South Simcoe Police responded to a call to a residence on Hwy 27 in Bradford, on October 24, 2017 around 9:00 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle . The owner explained his vehicle was left locked on his property when he left the country on October 12, 2017. Arriving home on the morning of Tuesday, October 24, he noticed the truck was missing. The truck is described as a 2017 Dodge Ram, Black in colour, bearing plate # AR64765 Anyone with information is asked to contact police or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ORILLIA OPP

The Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit is currently investigating a Robbery that was reported last night. At approximately 11:00 p.m., on Tuesday October 24, 2017, police were contacted regarding a robbery. The incident took place on Mississaga Street between West and Peter streets in the City of Orillia. Two females were inside a bank vestibule accessing the bank machine when they were approached by two men. One of the males used physical force in attempt to take money from the victim. The two females fought off the attackers causing them to flee the scene. The suspects ran south towards Colborne Street through an alley. Police were called and several units immediately responded. The OPP Canine and Emergency Response Team (ERT) attended to assist with locating the suspects and any evidence. A description of the suspects was provided to police as well as video surveillance footage which was useful in providing images of the suspects. The OPP Street Crime Unit (SCU) was able to identify both men responsible. A 28-year-old man from Orillia has been arrested and held for a bail hearing. Charges include: Robbery with a Weapon and Breach of Probation. Police are continuing to investigate and will provide an update in relation to the second male suspect once information is available.