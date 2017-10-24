The Rap Sheet

NOTTAWASAGA OPP

On Monday, October 23, members of the Ontario Provincial Police, Nottawasaga Detachment, responded to a call to the Sobey’s parking lot in Angus. The call was in relation to an attempted robbery where the victim was approached by a male person who demanded she turn over the keys to her vehicle.

A Good Samaritan bystander came to the assistance of the victim and the perpetrator fled. Not far away, in the same area, he was able to enter an unlocked motor vehicle with the keys left inside. From there, several calls are received from motorists on Highway 90 describing an aggressive and possibly impaired driver. A short time later, the stolen vehicle became involved in a collision on Highway 89 near the 20th Sideroad of Essa Township. Several eyewitnesses described the male driver as stumbling and displaying signs of someone impaired. The male then tried to leave the scene by crossing a farm field to the next sideroad. Witnesses followed the suspect and he was apprehended by police at the 15th line and 20th Sideroad of New Tecumseth.

A 30-year-old Alliston man has been charged with Robbery, 2 counts of Utter Threats, Theft, Dangerous Driving and Impaired Driving (over .80), Fail to Remain at the scene of an accident, and Breach of Probation.

A/Inspector Brian Humber reminds everyone of the need to lock and secure their vehicles, adding this incident was preventable and could have had a much more serious outcome.

ORILLIA OPP

On Sunday October 22, the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police charged a male driver for going 134kmh in a posted 60 kmh zone.

At approximately 12:30am Orillia OPP members were on general patrol when a vehicle was observed travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 12 at Warminster.

As a result of the traffic stop, an 18-year-old, Orillia man was charged with Stunt Driving.

The vehicle operated by the driver was impounded for 7 days and his licence suspended for 7 days.

Driving at this rate of speed anytime causes a significant risk to public safety. The unexpected can happen at any time. The Orillia OPP wants all drivers to operate their motor vehicles in a safe manner.

–

On Monday October 09, 2017 the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a Break and Enter at a local business on Colborne Street East in the City of Orillia.

At approximately 1:40 am members of the Orillia OPP were dispatched to a Break and Enter at a local business on Colborne Street East. Upon arrival, officers found the business had been broken into and several items removed.

Initial investigation revealed the suspect had left shortly before police arrived. The suspect was captured on security cameras and the video was provided to police to assist with the investigation.

As a result of information provided by the public, the suspect has been identified as a 49 year old Orillia man.

The accused was arrested on October 23, 2017, and charged with:

• Break and Enter Contrary to Section 348(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

• Theft Contrary to Section 334(b) of the Criminal Code.

• Mischief Under $5,000 Contrary to Section 430(4) of the Criminal Code.

• Possession of Break-in Instruments Contrary to Section 351(1) of the Criminal Code.