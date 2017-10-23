The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

On Sunday, October 22nd, 2017 at 12:50pm an unknown suspect exited the LCBO located at 55 Mary Street, in the City of Barrie, with a concealed bottle of vodka in her purse. The female was observed by security and caught on video surveillance. The female entered and was seen selecting a 1.75L bottle of Polar Ice Vodka, sliding it into her black purse then immediately exited the store not making any attempt to pay for the concealed item. Description:

Female, white

30 years of age

Shoulder length blonde hair

Wearing a blue shirt, white pants and carrying a black purse

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC K Boehler of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2789 or email at kboehler@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

The Barrie Police are seeking the public’s assistance in an attempt to locate a stolen vehicle. On Thursday, October 12, 2017, between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. a Harley Davidson motorcycle was stolen from an address on Welham Drive, in the City of Barrie. The vehicle is described as a 2015 blue Harley Davidson Roadglide, bearing an Ontario personalized licence plate of “ZBURN”. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to Constable Watt of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2627, jwatt@barriepolice.ca, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or online at www.tipsubmit.com

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

South Simcoe Police are looking for assistance from the public to help identify a male suspect in thefts from a local business in Innisfil. An employee at the Canadian Tire store, located on Innisfil Beach Road, observed a male stuffing items into his backpack on September, 18, 2017 around the noon hour. It was confirmed after the suspect left the store, he made no attempt to pay for the items. Police were called back to the store again that same day around 3:30 p.m. as the suspect returned and committed another theft. The suspect is described as male, white, approximately 40 years old, 6 feet tall, tattoos on his left hand and forearm and his right forearm and upper arm, driving a darker colour SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call the South Simcoe Police Service Constable Cowie at 1-705-436-2141 ext 1416 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

On Sunday, October 22, 2017, around 5:30 p.m., South Simcoe Police were called to Zehr’s located on Holland Street West in Bradford regarding a theft that occurred. A male was seen in the store around 5:15 p.m. by a Loss Prevention Officer, taking a large quantity of meat products and placing them into 2 reusable grocery bags. He was also seen placing a pack of strawberries into a bag then exiting the store, making no attempt to pay for the items. When the male was approached by the Loss Prevention Officer outside of the store and was told he was under arrest, the suspect fled on foot leaving behind the products totaling over $360.00. The suspect is described as male, white, thin build, approximately 30-40 years old, with light brown hair and brown facial hair. He was seen wearing a black Air Jordan ball cap with a grey brim, a white shirt over and orange t-shirt, black pants and black and white shoes. His left arm had a full sleeve of tattoos. Anyone with information is asked to call South Simcoe Police Constable McLellan at 1-705-436-2141 ext 1417 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

South Simcoe Police are investigating an incident that took place sometime during the night on Saturday, October 21 to the early morning hours on Sunday, October 22. A white Chevrolet Malibu drove through a fence in the area of Sideroad 25, South of Big Bay Point Road in Innisfil. There were no witnesses but some car parts were left behind. severe damage to the front of the vehicle and specifically the front right bumper of the car will be damaged. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call South Simcoe Police Constable McGee at 1-705-436-2141 ext 1445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

ORILLIA OPP

On Thursday October 19, 2017 the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a Robbery near a local business on Front Street in the City of Orillia. Preliminary investigation revealed, at approximately 8:15 pm, the victim was in the parking lot area of 55 Front Street when she was approached by a male riding a purple BMX style bicycle. The suspect got off the bicycle and took hold of the victim’s purse and dragged her several feet before letting her go. The male suspect then fled on foot. He was last seen southbound on Front Street. The male is described as:

Tall

Dark Skin

Wearing dark clothing

Wearing a hat

Riding a purple BMX style bicycle

The Orillia Crime Unit along with the Orillia OPP continues to investigate this incident. If anyone witnessed this or has information regarding the circumstances they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.