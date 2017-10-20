The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

The Barrie Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect wanted for fraud. The incident occurred at TD Bank, located at 33 Collier Street, in the City of Barrie. On Wednesday, September 13 2017, just before 7:30 p.m. the suspect withdrew money from an ATM machine minutes after the victim left the bank and unknowingly left their bank card inside the machine. Police are also looking to identify a woman who had been with the suspect at the time. Anyone with information is asked to Constable Thanasse of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2667, khe@barriepolice.ca , or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or online at www.tipsubmit.com

ORILLIA OPP

On Monday October 09, 2017 the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a Break and Enter at a local business on Colborne Street East in the City of Orillia. At approximately 1:40 am members of the Orillia OPP were dispatched to a Break and Enter at a local business on Colborne Street East. Upon arrival officers found the business had been broken into and several items removed. Initial investigation revealed the suspect had left shortly before police arrived. The suspect was captured on security cameras and the video was provided to police to assist with the investigation. Suspect is described as:

Caucasian Male.

Long Brown hair.

Light amount of facial hair.

Monster Energy hat worn backwards.

Yellow Sweater

Black Puma Shoes

Black Pants

Police are asking the assistance of the public. If anyone can identify the suspect in the picture provided or has information regarding the circumstances they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122. Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit Crime Stoppers at: www.crimestopperssdm.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).