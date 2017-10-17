The Rap Sheet

BRACEBRIDGE OPP

Bracebridge OPP has launched an online buy and sell exchange zone at the Bracebridge OPP detachment in an effort to make online transactions safer for buyers and sellers. This was one of the two official provincial launches of the new program that took place. The other official launch took place at the OPP Tecumseh detachment which was the detachment to develop and implement the program within the OPP. The purpose of Project Safe Trade is to create a ‘community safe zone’ at an OPP detachment parking lot, or other “safe” location to create a site in which to facilitate online property transactions. Creating a “community safe zone” is about moving online transactions away from secluded parking lots, personal residences or other areas and bringing them to a public place. A number of OPP detachments are inviting members of the public to use their OPP detachment parking lots to facilitate transactions at or with designated parking spaces. For more information visit www.OPP.ca and search Project Safe Trade. Contact your local OPP detachment to find out if Project Safe Trade is in your area. Online transaction safety tips: