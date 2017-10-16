The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police Service received a call from a concerned citizen after they observed a vehicle strike a tree in St. Vincent Park, in the City of Barrie, at 9:40pm on Saturday, October 14th, 2017. The witness believed they saw a single person exit the drivers side of vehicle and flee. Upon officers arrival, the vehicle was identified as the same one that refused to stop for an officer earlier in the night when a vehicle stop was initiated on Wellington Street West. Officers were able to determine the direction of travel of the fleeing driver and pursued him on foot until he was located a short distance away. The 32-year-old Barrie male was arrested and charged with Flight Police, Dangerous Driving, Fail to Comply with Recognizance x 2, and Fail to Comply with Probation. The male was also wanted on an outstanding Surety Revoke Warrant for Criminal Harassment, Harassing Phone Calls,Utter Threats and Fail to Comply with Probation x 4. The male was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Center for precautionary evaluation due to the motor vehicle collision and was released with minor injuries to Barrie Police Service to await a bail hearing via video Sunday morning.

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Friday, October 13, 2017, just before 2 a.m., a concerned citizen approached two South Simcoe Police officers while on foot patrol in the downtown core of Bradford about a possible impaired driver. They shared their concerns as they witnessed the male drinking alcohol at a local establishment and then getting into his car. The vehicle described was located and stopped by police on Holland Street West. While speaking to the male driver, the officer detected a strong smell of alcohol on his breath. A roadside screening device was conducted resulting in a CAUTION. The 25 year old male from Newmarket had his driver’s licence suspended for 7 days as it was the second CAUTION received in less than 5 years. The man will now have to attend a Ministry of Transportation office to get his licence reinstated at his own cost.

South Simcoe Police Service received a call from the O.P.P. around 8:00 p.m. reporting a Fail to Remain that occurred on Highway 400 near County Road 88. The described vehicle was last seen exiting the highway travelling West bound on County Road 88 in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury. The vehicle was located in the ditch on the 5th Sideroad in Bradford and a witness observed a male walking away from the scene. The officer located the male and while speaking to him, he noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from his mouth. He was arrested and taken to the South Division for further testing. As a result, the 66 year old man from Holland Landing is facing charges of Drive Over 80 mgs, Drive Under Suspension x2 and Fail to Remain At Scene of Accident. His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, his vehicle towed and impounded for 7 days. The accused will appear in criminal court in November 2017.

PARRY SOUND OPP

On October 13, 2017 at 10:05 p.m., members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were on general patrol on Bay Street in Parry Sound, when they had occasion to observe a person operating an e-bike while not wearing a helmet. The e-bike was stopped and officers determined that the operator of the e-bike had consumed alcohol. As a result of the investigation, A 48-year-old from Parry Sound was arrested and charged with Driving While Ability Impaired, and Driving With More Than 80 mgs. of Alcohol in Blood. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on November 2, 2017.

On October 14, 2017 at 3:40 a.m., members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were on general patrol on McIsaac Way in Parry Sound, when they had occasion to observe a motor vehicle parked with the engine running. Officers spoke to the two people with the vehicle. Investigation has since revealed that the person having care and control of the vehicle had consumed alcohol. As a result of the investigation. a 38-year-old from Toronto was arrested and charged with Care or Control over 80 mgs. of Alcohol in Blood. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on November 2, 2017.