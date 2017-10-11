The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police Service participated in Operation Impact from Friday, October 6th to Monday, October 9th, 2017. Through enforcement and education, the roadways in the City of Barrie are that little bit safer.

During Operation Impact officers laid the following charges:

2 x Impaired Driving/Blood Alcohol Over 80mg

1 x Roadside Sobriety Fail (72 hour suspension)

1 x Distracted Driving- Cell Phone

2 x Seatbelt infractions

1 x Stunt Driving

23 x Speeding

33 x Other Highway Traffic Act Infractions

This initiative was designed to remind people that an essential part of the enforcement job is to save lives and reduce injuries on our roadways. Educating the public in safe driving practices is a priority. The focus was on behaviours that put drivers, passengers and other road users most at risk: impaired driving, seat belt use, and all aspects related to aggressive and distracted driving.

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at 2:50 p.m., a South Simcoe Police Service Traffic Unit constable was patrolling Bradford when he stopped a pick up truck with expired licence plates. While speaking with the driver, he noted the odour of alcohol on the man’s breath. After roadside testing, the 40 year old Bradford resident had his licence suspended for three days. He was also ticketed for the expired plates and for having open liquor in his vehicle. Drivers are reminded that the South Simcoe Police Service is dedicated to the elimination of impaired driving. Each one of our cruisers is equipped with a roadside screening device. Our officers are on a mission to make our roads the safest in Canada.

On Monday, October 10, 2017, a black and green Huffy Rock Creek bicycle was left at Colborne Street and the 8th Line around 7:30 a.m. When the owner returned at 4:00 p.m., the bike had been stolen. Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311 extension 1474 or email greg.vanspall@southsimcoepolice.ca