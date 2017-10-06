The Rap Sheet

HURONIA WEST OPP

On October 5, 2017 at approximately 11:40 p.m., a member of the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Traffic Unit was monitoring traffic flow on County Road #92 when he noticed a motor vehicle travelling eastbound well above the speed limit; 183 Km/hr in a 80 Km/hr Zone. When this vehicle was finally stopped in the Village of Elmvale Police quickly discovered the driver of this motor vehicle was operating it while under the influence of alcohol. This male chose to drink and drive and he chose to significantly exceed the posted speed limit! For these choices this 29 year old male from Tiny Twp. had his drivers’ licence suspended for 7 days his vehicle impounded for 7 days an “Alcohol Warning” on his record and he has a future court date to answer to the charge of “Race a Motor Vehicle – Excessive Speed”.