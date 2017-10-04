The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police Service were able to positively identify a male suspect after locating him in the same plaza the crime was committed, at the same time of day and wearing the same clothing. On Monday, October 2nd, 2017 officers attended a convenience store located in the plaza at 21 Essa Road in the City of Barrie for reports of multiple threats of robbery from a patron. The owner of the store advised on two occasions the accused male entered and threatened him with weapons and robbery. Information was provided to police which allowed them to create a timeline of when the male frequents the area and video surveillance was collected which provided descriptors of the male. On Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 officers attended the parking lot of the plaza in attempt to locate the male. Within minutes of arriving a male matching the description and wearing the same clothing as seen in the previous days video was located. The 36-year-old Barrie male was charged with two counts of Uttering Threats and two counts of Failing to Comply with Probation Order. He was held for a bail hearing in a Barrie Court.

HURONIA WEST OPP

On September 26, 2017 at approximately 2:00 p.m., members of the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit executed a warrant at a residence on John Street in the Town of Stayner, Ontario. This investigation revealed a quantity of road signs belonging to the Township of Clearview in the rear of a truck at this residence. Charged with “Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – Under $5000” is a 19-year-old Wasaga Beach man. First appearance is November 14, 2017 in the Court of Justice in the Town of Collingwood, Ontario.

On September 30, 2017 at approximately 7:15 p.m., a member of the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a motor vehicle on Beach Drive and quickly determined that the driver was operating it while under the influence of alcohol. Charged with “Impaired Operation” and “Exceed 80 mgs.” is a 36-year-old from Wasaga Beach, Ontario. First appearance is October 17, 2017 in the Court of Justice in the Town of Collingwood, Ontario. Members of the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities.

KAWARTHA LAKES OPP

On September 16, 2017 officers from the City of Kawartha Lakes detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began an investigation into a fail to remain collision involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck. The collision occurred on Pigeon Lake Road at approximately 8:30pm. The motorcycle driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. Through investigation the pick-up truck was located and seized on September 17, 2017. Subsequent investigation has led to A 37-year-old Janetville man being arrested and charged on October 2, 2017 with Fail To Stop At Scene of Accident, Fail To Remain, and Fail To Report Accident. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on November 2, 2017.

On October 2, 2017 officers from the City of Kawartha Lakes detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a traffic complaint at approximately 11:30 am in Bobcaygeon. The vehicle was located on Stinson’s Bay Road a short time later. Following an investigation the driver, a 31-year-old man from Fenelon Falls, was arrested and charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Ability Impaired by Alcohol and Driving With More than 80 mg of Alcohol in 100 ml of Blood. The driver’s blood alcohol level at the time of the test was in excess of three times the legal limit. As a result of the arrest and charge the accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on November 9, 2017.