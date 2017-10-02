The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE

A woman has been charged after some shoplifiting video was shared on social media. South Simcoe Police Service officers shared images of a woman wanted for thefts in Alcona in September. After several tips from the public, the suspect was identified and arrested on Sunday, October 1, 2017. A 24 year old Innisfil woman will be in court in November, charged with 2 counts of Mischief Under $5000 and Theft Under $5000. The South Simcoe Police Service lauds the assistance from the public in this case.

On Sunday, October 1, 2017, sometime overnight, a car parked on Benson Street had its tires slashed. Video surveillance shows a small car pull up, the driver exits the car and then punctures the tire. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call PC John Small at 705-436-2141 extension 1496 or by email at john.small@southsimcoepolice.ca

On Thursday, September 29, 2017, a 19 year old Richmond Hill man missed a court date in Bradford. The presiding judge issued a warrant for the man’s arrest. On Friday, September 30, 2017, the suspect turned himself in to officers at the South Simcoe Police Service station in Bradford. He was charged with Fail To Appear, and held for a bail hearing.

KAWARTHA LAKES OPP

On October 1, 2017 at 2:37 am officers from the City of Kawartha Lakes detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to attend an area trailer park to investigate a disturbance. During the disturbance two camping trailers were damaged. Following an investigation, A 46-year-old North York man was arrested and charged with Assault, Dangerous Driving, and Mischief. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on November 23, 2017.