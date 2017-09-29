The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police Service attended an apartment building on Worsley Street, in the City of Barrie, when a resident was concerned about the wellbeing of a male lying in the hallway of the building. The caller was concerned as the male appeared to be intoxicated and was making threatening utterances to those passing by. It was not believed the male lived within the building and he had continued to bang on various apartment doors causing a disturbance to many residents leading up to police arrival. Police located the male sleeping against an unknown tenant’s door, not responding to verbal commands. As he woke, he began swinging and punching the officer. The officer identified himself and attempted to calm the male who screamed obscenities and continued to punch, elbow and kick at the officer. Further officers attended to assist and the male was placed under arrest. Once transported back to the Barrie Police Service, the male continued to kick and swing at officers before being lodged in a cell for the remainder of the night to attend bail court the next morning. The 49-year-old Barrie man was charged with Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest and Fail to Comply with Probation Order.