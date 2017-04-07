The Rap Sheet

A drug raid in Midland has one man facing charges. Midland Police took a search warrant and a canine unit to an east end home on Wednesday, saying they discovered nearly four grand in marijuana and hydromorphone. A 26-year-old man facing Trafficking and Possession charges.

A Bradford man is probably regretting leaving his musical instrument in a car overnight. Around 5:00 yesterday morning, a resident of Rutherford Drive awoke to the sound of his car alarm. He came out to find both doors on the driver’s side open, and his electric keyboard was gone. Police remind everyone to lock it or lose it, and don’t leave valuables in your vehicle in plain sight.

A suspected drunk driver is also facing a weapons charge. The OPP got the call someone may have been drinking and driving in Angus around 10:00 Wednesday night, so officers got to task tracking down the suspect vehicle. The driver was taken back to the station house for a breath test, and police say a search turned up a prohibited knife. A 36-year-old Essa Township man will answer to a DUI and Weapons Possession charge in court.