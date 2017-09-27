The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

The Barrie Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a male following a theft at Staples, located at 36 Barrie View Drive, in the City of Barrie. Video surveillance captured the incident just after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2017. The suspect walked directly to the back of the store and selected a Bell and Uniden telephone system. Despite the boxes being wrapped with security devices the male quickly walked out of the store carrying the merchandise, and fled southbound on foot.

The suspect is described as;

Male, white

Medium build

Wearing a baseball hat, sunglasses, grey and black “Puma” sweater and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to Constable Peters of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2596, jpeters@barriepolice.ca or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

The Barrie Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify two suspects believed to be in possession of a stolen credit card. In the early hours of Saturday, September 23, 2017, a suspect(s) entered a vehicle which had been parked at a residence on Leacock Drive, in the City of Barrie, and removed a wallet which contained various pieces of personal identification and a credit card. Police were contacted immediately after the victim had been advised of the numerous suspicious transactions. This led police to obtaining video surveillance from Mac’s Convenience, located at 420 Leacock Drive, in the City of Barrie. Video surveillance captured two suspects utilizing the victim’s credit card on numerous occasions. They were also captured on video surveillance utilizing the victims’ credit card at Petro Canada, located on Cundles Road, East, Barrie. The suspects are described as:

Suspect # 1

Male, white (28-35 yrs.)

Wearing a grey zip up hooded “Fila” sweatshirt and black pants.

Suspect # 2

Male, white (28-35 yrs.)

Wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black jacket with the logo “Snap On” on the back and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to Constable Matte of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2557, pmatte@barriepolice.ca or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

Barrie Police are investigating a theft of clothing from Sears in Barrie and Loss Prevention recognized the suspect as one responsible for a past theft dating back to 2015. On Wednesday, September 6th, 2017 at 12:45pm three parties entered the Sears located at 521 Bayfield Street, in the City of Barrie. A male suspect attended the clothing section with two females and selected multiple items, concealing them in a black re-usable grocery bag. He immediately left the two females, walking out of the store without making any attempts to purchase the items. Once outside, the male was confronted by Loss Prevention and advised he was under arrest. He was able to jump in his vehicle evading arrest and was last seen leaving the parking lot in a blue Dodge van with licence plates linking the vehicle back to an address in Christian Island. The two females were seen leaving the from a different door moments later and crossed the parking lot before being picked up by a second vehicle driven by a different male.

Description:

Male, aboriginal

40-50 years old

Long black hair in a pony tail

Medium to heavy build

Wearing a black baseball hat with sunglasses on top, a black “Straight out of Rez” t-shirt, and blue jean shorts

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC B Bromley of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2780 or email at bbromley@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

BARRIE OPP

On Wednesday September 27, 2017 at approximately 4:10AM and Ontario Provincial Police Officer from the Barrie Detachment was patrolling Highway 11 near Booth Street of Oro-Medonte Township when he observed a northbound motor vehicle being driven erratically. The Officer stopped the Brown Chevrolet Impala and spoke with the male occupant. The 59-year-old driver exhibited signs of alcohol consumption and after investigation was arrested and charged with Driving with more than 80mgs of Alcohol in 100mls of Blood contrary to section 253(1)(b) of the Criminal Code. As a result of this arrest and charge the motor vehicle was impounded for 7 days and the accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

SOUTHERN GEORGIAN BAY OPP

On September 25, 2017 at approximately 12:44 p.m. an officer from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting speed enforcement on Baseline Road in Tiny Township, Ontario. The officer observed the driver of a black Mazda M3 travelling at a high rate of speed and determined the speed to be 144 km/hr. in a 60 km/hr. zone. As a result of the traffic stop, A 19-year-old from Innisfil has been charged with Speeding 50 km/hr Over the Posted Speed Limit contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and Stunt Driving in Relation to Excessive Speed contrary to the Highway Traffic Act. The vehicle was impounded for seven days as a result of the stunt driving charge. The driver is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on November 2, 2017 in Penetanguishene, Ontario.