The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

A 22-year-old Bradford man is charged with Impaired Driving and Over 80 after multiple calls from citizens. On Monday, July 9, 2018 around 8:00 p.m., South Simcoe Police Service officers received a call about two men causing a disturbance at an Innisfil Beach Rd. coffee shop. The caller reported that the men drove off and the driver might be impaired. The vehicle was gone when police arrived. Over the next two hours, police received several more complaints about the same vehicle including:

a caller who said the two occupants were shooting fireworks from the car while driving on 4th Line near Highway 400 in Innisfil

a caller who said two men were trying to sell drugs to customers at a grocery store in Bradford

a caller who reported the vehicle failed to stop for a red light at Britannia Avenue

One citizen followed the car and provided updated locations. Police were able to stop it on Holland St. West near Moore St. Around 10:00 p.m., the driver was placed under arrest and transported to South Division for breath tests where readings were obtained of approximately twice the legal limit. The man was charged with Impaired Driving and Over 80. He was released with a mid-July court date. His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven.

NOTTAWASAGA OPP

On Tuesday, July 10, 2018, during the early morning hours, officers from the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting general patrols when they observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Victoria Street East and Tottenham Road in Alliston. At approximately 12:40 a.m., officers stopped a red Nissan and the driver was spoken to. After further investigation into the lone male driver, it was determined that his ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by the consumption of alcohol. A 27-year-old from Bowmanville was arrested and charged with Care or Control Over 80 mgs of Alcohol in 100 ml of Blood. His driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days under the Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) program and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days. The accused was released from custody and will attend a future court date at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford.