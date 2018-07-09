The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

On Sunday, July 8th, 2018 at approximately 10:25 pm a single male entered Rumbling Rage Roller Skate & Equipment located at 274 Burton Avenue, in the City of Barrie. Barrie Police were on scene within minutes however the suspect had fled the scene. Video surveillance showed the suspect smashed the front door before entering and bolting around the store. Before leaving he is seen disrobing a mannequin in the front window and grabbing a black tank top with pink decorative laces. Description:

Male, white

20 to 25-years-old

Dark hair tied up at the back and facial hair visible on his chin

Wearing a white hat with sticker on the brim, white t-shirt, black pants and white high top shoes

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact Constable C Graber of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2211 or cgraber@barriepolice.ca.

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE

A 29-year-old Bradford man is charged with impaired driving and Over 80 following a single vehicle collision in Innisfil. On Sunday, July 8, 2018 around 12:30 a.m., a South Simcoe Police Service officer was on an unrelated call in the area of Maple Rd. and Spooners Rd. when he heard loud revving of a motor vehicle. The officer then observed a vehicle travelling southbound on Maple Rd. at speeds in excess of 100-120 km/h in the posted 50 km/h zone The driver lost control of the vehicle around a curve and it skidded into a northbound ditch. The officer went to the aid of the driver and his passenger who turned out to be uninjured. While on scene, the officer was approached by another motorist who had witnessed the vehicle driving erratically and was in the process of calling 911. When speaking with the driver who crashed his car, the officer noticed possible signs of impairment and placed the man under arrest for impaired driving. The man was transported to North Division where further tests resulted in readings of over three times the legal limit of alcohol. Charges of Impaired Care and Control and Over 80 were laid against the man. He was eventually released with a future court date. His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

On July 6, 2018, just after 2:00 p.m., South Simcoe Police Service received a call regarding a possible impaired driver on Holland St. West in Bradford. The caller provided police with a description and a licence plate number. at approximately 2:30 p.m., the vehicle was observed entering a parking lot on Holland St. West. After stopping the vehicle and speaking to the driver, the officer formed the belief that the driver had alcohol in his system and a demand for a roadside breath test was issued. The test resulted in a Fail and the driver was transported to South Division. Further tests resulted in a Warn Range Suspension. The 69-year-old Bradford man was released from custody after being issued a 3 day license suspension.

On Sunday, July 8, 2018 around 3:00 p.m., an officer patrolling 5th Sideroad near County Rd. 99 in Bradford West Gwillimbury observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer obtained a speed measurement of 144 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. The car was pulled over and the 22-year-old male driver was charged with Speeding and Stunt Driving. His licence was suspended for seven days and his vehicle impounded. It was the third speeding vehicle stopped by the officer. Two other vehicles travelling in the same 80 km/h zone were clocked at 123 and 129 km/h. Those drivers were ticketed accordingly.

KAWARTHA LAKES OPP

The City of Kawartha Lakes detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was contacted in relation to a road rage incident which allegedly involved a firearm. On July 6th, 2018 officers responded to a call pertaining to a traffic complaint. Investigation indicated that the driver of a vehicle travelling on Peace Road, within the City of Kawartha Lakes, was being passed when the passenger of the passing vehicle brandished what appeared to be a firearm. Police located the suspect vehicle and, as a result of the investigation, two male youths were arrested and charged with Possession of an imitation weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, contrary to the Criminal Code. The driver faces a second charge of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, contrary to the Criminal Code.