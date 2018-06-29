The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

A 37-year-old Phelpston man was arrested at an Alcona bank after trying to make a large fraudulent transaction. South Simcoe Police Service officers were called to the bank on Innisfil Beach Rd. around 4:30 p.m., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. A teller became suspicious about a customer asking to make a large transfer of money to an account. The bank employee stalled for time, alerted a supervisor and police were called. Officers responded immediately and the suspect was arrested outside the bank. The man’s identification was found to be fraudulent and he verbally misidentified himself to police. As a result, officers laid charges of Fraud Over $5,000, Personation With Intent and Obstruct Police. The accused was released with a future court date. This is a great example of how our community partners work with us to fight crime. Reporting fraudulent transactions of any kind can help police make arrests or identify crime trends in order to alert the public.

South Simcoe Police Service needs your help to identify two suspects wanted for stealing alcohol from a store on Killarney Beach Rd. in Innisfil. On Tuesday June 12, 2018 around 1:30 p.m. a man was captured on security camera video placing bottles of liquor into a back pack. The store owner asked to look in the bag but the suspect refused and left the store with a female companion. A nearby shop owner reported that the suspects had come into his store around 2:00 p.m. and were then picked up by an older model, black car that went eastbound on Killarney Beach Rd. The male suspect is described as white, 5’8,” slim build, 20-25 years old and clean shaven. He was wearing a white t-shirt around his head and a red sweater draped over his shoulders exposing his chest, black pants and was carrying a blue back pack. The female suspect is white, 5’9″, skinny, 25-30 years old, with brown, long hair and a nose piercing. She was wearing shorts and a striped tank top showing her belly. South Simcoe Police Service would like to hear from anyone who can help identify this pair. Please call us at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

BRACEBRIDGE OPP

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Muskoka Crime Unit are investigating an intrusion to a home in Bracebridge that occurred at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 24, 2018 during which an unknown male suspect entered the dwelling and sexually assaulted the resident, who was able to scare the suspect away. The suspect is described as being a young male, approximately 5’10” tall with short hair and was wearing a white ball cap backward. If you have information you may contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com or if you have any information on this crime or any other crime.