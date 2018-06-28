The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

South Simcoe Police Service officers are seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted for stealing baby items from a store at Tanger Outlets in Cookstown. On Tuesday, June 26, 2018, around 8:00 p.m., two women entered the store and made their way to the baby section. They began to load items into reusable bags they brought with them. One of the suspects then went to the cash register to place her items on hold, claiming she wanted to go to another store before closing. While this was happening, the second suspect left the store with a quantity of goods. The suspects were seen getting into a black, four-door car. Suspect #1 is black, 5’5 and has long black hair. She was wearing a yellow sun dress and was carrying a black purse and an H&M bag. Suspect #2 is black with black hair in a pony tail. She was wearing a black, tank top styled dress and entered the store with a black purse and an H&M bag. Anyone who can help South Simcoe Police Service identify these suspects is asked to call 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).