The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

A 30-year-old Bradford man is suspended from driving after being charged with Over 80. On Saturday, June 23, 2018, police received a report of an impaired driver in the area of Holland St. West and 10th Sideroad in Bradford West Gwillimbury. When officers pulled over the vehicle, they smelled an odour of alcohol and detected other signs of impairment. A roadside breath test was done which resulted in a fail and the driver was arrested for Over 80. He was transported to South Division where further blood alcohol tests resulted in readings of approximately twice the legal limit. The man was charged with Over 80 and released with a July court date. He received an automatic 90-day licence suspension and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

A 62-year-old Bradford woman hid in a washroom to phone for help after arriving home to hear what she believed were several burglars upstairs. South Simcoe Police Service officers were called around noon on Saturday, June 23, 2018 to the home in the Simcoe Rd. and Walker Ave. area of Bradford West Gwillimbury. When police arrived, the suspect or suspects were gone. Some items were taken but it’s believed the homeowner may have scared off the intruder or intruders. Investigators are appealing for the public’s help in solving this break and enter. Anyone with information or who may have security camera footage is asked to contact us at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

South Simcoe Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted for the theft of a Drone from a store in Alcona. Police were called to the store on June 21, 2018 around 8:30 p.m. after an empty box was discovered in an aisle. A check of security camera footage showed the theft occurred on June 11, 2018 and the suspects were a man and a woman. The man was white, appears to be in his 30′ and has black hair with a black soul patch. He was wearing a green army-coloured baseball cap with a red logo on the front, a black jacket with a logo on the left chest, a sky blue Levi t-shirt with a yellowish logo in the centre, black/grey shorts with a pink horizontal line across the right leg along with “G7” on it and black shoes. The woman was white, appears to be in her 30’s, with black hair, black rimmed glasses, a black tank top, black capris pants and turquoise flip flops