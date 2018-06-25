The Rap Sheet

ALMAGUIN HIGHLANDS OPP

On Saturday June 23, 2018 at approximately 5:00 p.m. members of the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a break and enter on Holden Road. Upon police arrival to the residence, they discovered a male inside the residence who appeared to be residing there temporarily. Police attempted to arrest the male however he resisted arrest and assaulted police in the process. Police charged a 57-year-old Wasaga Beach man with Break and enter a dwelling house to intent to commit indictable offence, Assault peace officer, Resist peace officer, Fail to comply with recognizance, and Fail to comply with undertaking. The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice for a bail hearing on Wednesday June 27, 2018 in Parry Sound Ontario.

COLLINGWOOD OPP

Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police arrested a male in regards to a break and enter incident which took place this morning in Collingwood.

OPP officers were dispatched to a break and enter in progress this morning at approximately 5:20am at a business located on High Street near Second Street. A witness reported having observed a male running from the business with articles that were taken from the store. The male ran from police however officers were able to locate the male in a backyard at a residence on Spruce Street where he was arrested and transported to detachment for processing. As a result of the arrest, officers were able to locate the items that had been stolen from the store with an approximate value of $7000. A 29-year-old from Tiny Township is charged with Break and Enter a Place – Commit Indictable Offence and Trespassing at Night. He was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice this morning in Barrie.

SOUTHERN GEORGIAN BAY OPP

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were dispatched at 4:50 pm June 24, 2018 to a report of a single vehicle ATV crash at a residence on O’Hara Point Road Georgian Bay Township. Responding officers located a 65 yr old Georgian Bay Township male with his ATV at the bottom of a small cliff and officers were assisted by members of the OPP Central Region Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) in investigating the cause of the crash. The injured male was treated by attending members of the Georgian Bay Fire and Emergency Services and Simcoe County Paramedic Services and transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital where he was immediately transported by Ornge to a Toronto area hospital for further treatment.