The Rap Sheet

A 26-year-old Innisfil man is facing several serious charges after causing chaos on our roads early this morning in Innisfil. On Wednesday, June 20, 2018 around 1:40 a.m., a South Simcoe Police Service officer observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed northbound on St. Johns Rd. approaching Innisfil Beach Rd. As the vehicle, a 2014 blue BMW, turned westbound onto Innisfil Beach Rd. it slid sideways, struck a curb, righted itself and then continued westbound. The officer observed the BMW stopped in the centre lane several hundred metres down the road. As he approached with his roof lights activated, the suspect vehicle immediately sped off. The officer terminated the pursuit shortly thereafter for public safety reasons. Over the course of the next 20 minutes, police observed the vehicle at different points on Innisfil roads including in residential areas travelling at speeds in excess of 150 km/h, failing to stop for stop signs and a red light; thus demonstrating total disregard for public safety. At 2:00 a.m., the suspect driver, unable to negotiate his turn while going eastbound on Innisfil Beach Road at Lakelands Ave., drove straight through a fence and struck two motor vehicles and a boat parked in the yard before coming to rest. He failed in his attempt to drive off from the crash. Arrested for impaired driving, the Innisfil man now faces a string of charges including, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Flight From Police and Impaired Driving. He has been released with a date to appear in court.