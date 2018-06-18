The Rap Sheet

YORK REGIONAL POLICE

Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect following an armed robbery in the Town of Newmarket. On Monday, June 18, 2018, at approximately 4:05 a.m., police were called to a convenience store located in the area of Davis Drive and Main Street South, following an armed robbery. The male suspect entered the store and demanded cash while brandishing a knife. The suspect obtained a quantity of cash and fled from the store towards Davis Drive. The clerk was not physically injured during the incident. The suspect is described as:

Male

5’11”

Heavy build

Wearing a blue jacket, navy shorts, white and black bandanna, carrying a black backpack

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.