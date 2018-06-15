The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

South Simcoe Police Service is investigating a break and enter at a garden centre in Bradford. A suspect was captured on security camera inside the business around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 14, 2018. The suspect made off with a small amount of cash. Anyone with information on this break and enter is asked to contact South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS). South Simcoe Police Service would like to remind all businesses and residents to ensure premises are secure. An unlocked door, open window or any insecure potential entry point are invitations to thieves. Let’s work together to do what we can to reduce crime and keep our communities safe.

South Simcoe Police Service officers have arrested an Innisfil man for violating a court order to stay away from public parks. On Wednesday, June 13, 2018 around 12:30 p.m., a member of the Community Mobilization and Engagement Unit observed a man sitting on a park bench within the property of Innisfil Beach Park. Upon seeing the police cruiser, the man immediately stood up and started walking away from the area. The officer pulled up, began speaking with the man who the officer now recognized from previous dealings. The officer was subsequently able to positively identify the suspect and became aware of his conditions to stay away from public parks where children under the age of 16 are likely to congregate. The man was arrested at the scene and transported to South Division. The 37-year-old was charged with Breach of Prohibition Order in Relation to Children. He was held for a bail hearing.

ORILLIA OPP

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a theft that occurred at a business on County Road 169 Washago, in the Township of Severn. On May 23, 2018 at approximately 5:00 P.M. the female suspect entered the business and removed a bottle of alcohol without paying for the item. She was seen leaving in a dark coloured minivan with what is believed to be a taxi sign on top of the van. The female is described as:

Caucasian female

Wearing grey pants, plaid shirt and black tank top.

Orange tinged dyed hair.

Sunglasses on head.

Carrying a black and white print duffle bag.

Dark nail polish.

The Orillia OPP is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the female. If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect they are encouraged to contact The Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-326-3536.