Listen Live

The Rap Sheet

Debit Card Stolen From Parked Car, Used Not Long After

By News

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Video Surveillance Captures Suspect in Possession of Stolen Property

The Barrie Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a woman who is believed to be in possession of a stolen debit card. On Sunday June 10, a wallet had had been stolen from a vehicle that was parked in

the area of Ross Street and Maple Street, in the City of Barrie. The victim had been notified by her financial institution that several debit transactions had taken place on her account, which prompted police involvement. Further investigation led police to obtaining video surveillance from Circle K, located at 149 Dunlop Street, East, in the City of Barrie. The suspect was captured on video utilizing the victim’s debit card early Sunday morning just before 4:00 a.m. The investigation is ongoing. The suspect is described as;

  • Female, white (35 to 40 yrs.)
  • Medium build
  • Brown hair
  • Wearing a purple shirt and light coluored jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Fehrman of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2631 or sfehrman@barriepolice.ca . To submit a tip and remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave a tip online at online at www.p3tips.com

Related posts

Man Wanted On Canada Wide Arrest Warrant Could Be In Barrie, Angus

Passenger Suffers Serious Injuries In Overnight 400 Crash

Indoor Smoking Bans May Not Be 100% Effective

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in vehicle and dog joy ride

Police on the lookout for suspect in indecent act

Simcoe County Sports Update

Simcoe County Sports Update: Barrie Colts (OHL)

Meridian Place & Memorial Square Will Open June 29th

OPP set to launch Commercial Motor Vehicle enforcement campaign