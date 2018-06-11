The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

On Monday, June 11th, 2018 at 2:10 am police were called to an address on Puget Street, in the City of Barrie, after residents awoke to the sound of glass breaking. Within three (3) minutes the police were on scene where they spotted a single male suspect fleeing through a main floor window and running up the street, ducking into a thick bush area and out of sight. Immediately PSD Thor was called in to track the suspect. Officers and Thor tracked the male through back yards in the east end of Barrie until the suspect was located hiding on the roof of a shed at a residence on Johnson Street at approximately 3:25 am. Officers on scene of the Break and Enter located a backpack which contained over 70 grams of Marijuana belonging to the suspect. A 17-year-old Barrie male has been charged with, Break and Enter, Trespassing, Possession of Stolen Property and Drugs, and Theft. He was held at the Barrie Police Service overnight to attend Barrie court Monday morning to answer to his list of charges.

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

A 30-year-old Barrie motorcycle driver is charged with impaired driving and speeding following a traffic stop. On Friday, June 8, 2018 around 11:30 p.m., a South Simcoe Police Service officer observed a Harley Davidson motorcycle travelling at a high rate of speed northbound on Yonge St. in Innisfil. The officer obtained a speed measurement of 87 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone. Police conducted a traffic stop at Mapleview Dr. and Yonge St. in Barrie and an odour of alcohol was detected. A roadside breath test was conducted which resulted in a fail. The driver was arrested and transported to North Division where further testing produced readings of Over 80 mgs. The driver was charged with Over 80 and Speeding. He released from police custody with a court date and transported to his home. His licence was suspended for 90 days and his motorcycle impounded for seven days. High speeds and alcohol can be a deadly mix when operating any vehicle. South Simcoe Police Service officers conduct routine R.I.D.E. programs in addition to our regular patrols in a bid to keep impaired drivers and speeders off our roads.

South Simcoe Police Service officers are investigating a break and enter at an Innisfil convenience store. Police were called to the store on Yonge St. in Stroud around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 10, 2018 by a passerby who discovered the window beside the front door had been smashed open. The owner told police that several items were taken. South Simcoe Police Service is appealing to anyone with information about this break and enter to call us at 705-436-2141, 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

South Simcoe Police Service officers are searching for the person or persons responsible for breaking into Sunnybrae Public School in Stroud. Police were called to the school around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 10, 2018 by a passerby who discovered an open door on the west side with the glass smashed. Officers checked the school for suspects who were no longer on site. There was no damage observed inside the school and it appears nothing was taken. Police canvassed the area for witnesses. Anyone with information about this break and enter is asked to call us at 705-436-2141, 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

Marine Unit officers came to the rescue of a vessel that struck a rock and lost power in rough water conditions. Officers were called to the area of Little Cedar Point around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 10, 2018. The vessel was located about 40 feet from the shore line. Officers learned the operator had struck a rock off the point in strong winds and waves and had no power to return to harbour. Marine Unit officers towed the vessel back to Lefroy Harbour. On Saturday, June 9, 2018 around 7:00 p.m., Marine Unit officers were flagged down by a passerby who reported that a boat with four people on board was taking on water Approximately 1/2 km offshore of Innisfil Beach Park. When officers arrived, they found the hull of the boat was partially submerged. Marine Unit officers hooked up the vessel and towed it back to the owner’s cottage where he could safely remove it from the water.

On Saturday, June 9, 2018 around 3:00 p.m., Marine Unit officers were dispatched to the south end of Cook’s Bay for a report of a personal watercraft being operated recklessly and by someone who appeared to be under the age of 16. Upon arrival, officers discovered the operator was a 10-year-old boy. He was escorted to shore and police spoke with the watercraft owner who said he was unaware that a young relative was operating the machine. The 60-year-old Innisfil man was charged with Allowing Person Under 16 to Operate Watercraft. Reminder to the public that even though you can obtain a Pleasure Craft Operator Card at the age of 14, youth under 16 years of age may not operate a personal watercraft under any circumstances.

ORILLIA OPP

On June 10, 2018 approximately 6:30 P.M. members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a Memorial Avenue business, in the City of Orillia, with reports of a Robbery that had just occurred. Investigation reveals that two unidentified males approached the victims and an altercation occurred. As a result of the altercation one male suffered a non-life threatening injury. Some items belonging to occupants of the room were taken. A dark coloured sedan was seen leaving the scene. The Orillia Crime Unit, Central Region Forensic Identification Unit (FIS) and Orillia Scenes of Crime Officer (SOCO) were called in to assist in the investigation. Police believe this to be an isolated incident and feel there are no public safety concerns. The investigation is still on-going and police are seeking witnesses or people with information regarding the circumstances. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information is encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.

On June 09, 2018 the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) had several reports of break-ins between Murphy Road and Uhthoff Line in Severn Township. Sometime between June 08, 2018 in the evening and June 09, 2018 in the morning there were 2 break and enters and several cars entered between Murphy Road and Uhthoff Line. Police are seeking witnesses, anyone with information regarding the situation, seen suspicious activity in the area or if anyone in the area has surveillance cameras. Police are also asking if anyone in the area has had their property entered or damaged over the weekend to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-325-3536.

SOUTHERN GEORGIAN BAY OPP

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched at 3:14 am June 9, 2018 to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into the south ditch on Balm Beach Road near Baseline Road, Tiny Township. Attending officers were assisted by callers advising that the driver had left the scene. Investigators summoned the OPP K-9 to search the area for the driver and any other occupants who may have been in the vehicle. Further investigation lead police to a Tiny Township address where the driver and lone occupant was located. As a result of the investigation into the crash, a 24-year-old Tiny Township man has been charged with Public Mischief, Careless Driving, Fail to Remain, and Fail to Report A Crash. He was released on his own recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on July 26, 2018.