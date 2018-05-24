The Rap Sheet

YORK REGIONAL POLICE SERVICE

Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit are seeking suspects following a home invasion in the Town of Newmarket. On Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at approximately 6:30 a.m., York Regional Police were called to a residence on Botany Crescent following a report of a home invasion robbery. The two homeowners were in the residence when an unknown male suspect knocked on the door. When one of the victims answered the door the suspect forced his way inside followed by two additional suspects. Both of the victims received minor injuries after they were assaulted several times. The suspects fled the scene in a black four-door vehicle. The three suspects are described as male, Black, 20 to 25 years old. The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information on the location of the suspects is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.